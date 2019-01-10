This 2004 Video Of Donald Trump Talking About Walls Is Cracking Everyone Up

As Donald Trump fights for funding for his beloved US-Mexico border wall to curb illegal immigration, a video has surfaced in which the president describes exactly how to... climb over a wall.

Footage of a speech at Wagner College on New York’s Staten Island shows Trump urging students to “never ever give up”, adding: “Don’t give up. Don’t allow it to happen. If there’s a concrete wall in front of you, go through it, go over it, go around it, but get to the other side of that wall.”