Donald Trump Works In Giant Lie To Shame Journalist Who Requested Interview

US President Donald Trump scolded The Atlantic writer Ashley Parker for not knowing he won the presidency “THREE times,” regurgitating his cornerstone lie about the 2020 election while denying her apparent interview request on Monday.

“Ashley Parker is not capable of doing a fair and unbiased interview,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She is a Radical Left Lunatic, and has been as terrible as is possible for as long as I have known her. To this date, she doesn’t even know that I won the Presidency THREE times. If you have some other reporter, let us know, but Ashley is not capable or competent enough to understand the intricacies of High Level politics.”

Trump has had a long-running beef with The Atlantic. In his post, he claimed the magazine’s 2020 report that he called dead American soldiers from World War I “losers” and “suckers” was “fake” and wished for the outlet’s demise.

“It has absolutely no credibility, and would be far better off, in terms of ‘journalism,’ to cease publication,” he wrote on Monday.

Parker, who’s also an MSNBC analyst, referred comment to an Atlantic spokesperson, who told HuffPost via email: “Atlantic reporters are diligent and fair and continue to pursue stories of importance to the public.”

