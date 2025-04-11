Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting on Thursday drew mockery online for the cringeworthy way in which the president’s top officials took turns in sucking up to him.
Cabinet members effusively thanked Trump for his “fantastic leadership,” his “great work” and much, much more.
Critics poured scorn on the comments, likening them to propaganda dished out leaders in authoritarian countries like North Korea.
“This is so fucking gross. This is a cult,” fumed former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.).
Others agreed:
