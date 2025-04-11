PoliticsDonald Trump

Donald Trump's 'F**king Gross' Cabinet Meeting Has Critics Cringing So Hard

People on social media likened it to North Korea.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting on Thursday drew mockery online for the cringeworthy way in which the president’s top officials took turns in sucking up to him.

Cabinet members effusively thanked Trump for his “fantastic leadership,” his “great work” and much, much more.

Critics poured scorn on the comments, likening them to propaganda dished out leaders in authoritarian countries like North Korea.

“This is so fucking gross. This is a cult,” fumed former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.).

Others agreed:

Everyone should watch these Trump admin cabinet meetings. Most modern cabinet meetings are more performance than debate or discussion, but this is some North Korea-style clapping and weeping for Dear Leader humiliation for all involved.

— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 10, 2025

This is so fucking gross. This is a cult. https://t.co/SaIulLlyIL

— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 10, 2025

Trump tanked the economy and his followers love it.

Trump takes the economy and his cabinet kissed his ass in a King’s Court-style meeting.

Yes, it’s a cult.#MAGAcultMorons

— Rick Tolliver (@tolliver_rick) April 10, 2025

Did you all see the open portion of the Cabinet meeting which required each Secretary to openly kiss trump's ass? Our allies and adversaries see Trump for this vain, inept, fragile, vindictive man. They see this embarrassment. Imagine what its like working with that man,🤮🤮🤮😂

— Maverick (@MaverickGator) April 11, 2025

Nothing in history has ever been weirder than the praise train during Trump’s cabinet meetings. He is always quiet during them. That’s when he absorbs all the ass kissing.

Have others praised their president? Sure. But nothing like a Trump meeting

— 🇺🇸 Steve 🇮🇪 (@Steve_Beans) April 11, 2025

Every member is committed to kissing the ass of the felonious president at the beginning of every cabinet meeting. Trump first requires it.

— JD 🇨🇦 (@Janetdennie1) April 11, 2025

There’s no way this is a real cabinet meeting. Each cabinet member is just saying things Trump wants to hear, it reminds me of North Korea.

— Alpha Chino (@AlphaChino15) April 10, 2025

This Trump cabinet meeting is more mortification for the nation.
I see why Trump is so big on North Korea.

— Angelo Angelli, JD (@AngelliAngelo) April 10, 2025

The Trump cabinet meeting quickly turned into a collective ass-kissing pageant that you'd expect to see in North Korea. This country is in huge trouble - not one person in this administration can be trusted to do what's right for the American people.

— Social Media Insider (@SocialMedia411) April 10, 2025

These cabinet meetings under Trump look less like U.S. governance and more like a third-world loyalty parade.

Everyone takes turns praising him like it's North Korea.

This isn't leadership—it's a cringe cult of personality.

— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 10, 2025

It’s too nauseating to watch

— Connie Rizzolo (@ConnieRizzolo) April 10, 2025

I’m getting second-hand embarrassment watching it.

— Zach (@zac_smith1) April 10, 2025

