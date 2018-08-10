Donald Trump's In-Laws Become US Citizens By Same 'Unfair' Process He's Trying To End

Donald Trump’s parents-in-law have become US citizens via the very process the President has previously called “horrible”, “unfair” and “outdated”.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs have been living in the US as permanent residents on green cards sponsored by their daughter, Melania Trump, and completed the naturalisation process by taking a citizenship oath on Thursday in New York City.

But the process of family-based or “chain” immigration has been one of the flash points of Trump’s presidency which he has vowed to abolish.

The President has repeatedly railed against the process, which he has argued needs to end as “some people come in and bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil”.