Donald Trump's 'Nonsensical' Jab At Rising Sea Levels Is Hit By Wave Of Mockery

Donald Trump wisecracked about rising sea levels in another burst of climate change denial, prompting snarky backlash. (Watch the video below.)

In an interview with Fox & Friends over the weekend that has produced several noteworthy moments, the former president and current candidate dismissed concerns on global warming.

Trump, who has called climate change a “great hoax,” said nuclear weapons were “the single biggest threat, not global warming.”

“They say that the seas will rise over the next 400 years, one-eighth of an inch, you know, which means basically have a little more beachfront property OK,” he remarked.

Chuckling can be heard in response, but to scientists it’s not a laughing matter.

Sea levels on the US coastline will rise an estimated 10 to 12 inches in the next three decades, matching the amount accrued over the previous century, according to estimates issued in 2022 by the National Ocean Service.

That means an increased intensity of storm surges, flooding and damage to the coast, potentially displacing wildlife and people, National Geographic reported.

Critics on X, formerly Twitter, called out Trump for his “nonsensical” remark, given that rising waters mean less beachfront land.

