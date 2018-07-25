A man with a pickaxe has smashed Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to pieces.
The incident occurred early on Wednesday and the perpetrator later surrendered to police, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Pictures of the damaged star for the US President show that it was nearly completely destroyed. The star has an image of a classic television set with “rabbit ears” antennae.
After it was destroyed people appeared to be helping themselves to souvenirs of the incident.
The name of the man responsible has not yet been released and he is yet to apear in court.
Trump’s star, installed in 2007, has been the site of frequent vandalism incidents since his election in 2016.
Before being elected president, Trump was a real estate developer-turned-reality TV star who was producer of the NBC show, “The Apprentice,” and the Miss Universe Pageants.
The suspect pulled a pickax out of a guitar case before striking Trump’s sidewalk honor, the Los Angeles Times reported.