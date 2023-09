Former Democratic National Committee Chair Sounds The Alarm: ‘Democrats Should Be Concerned’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile on Sunday said Democrats “should be concerned” ahead of the 2024 election.

“I’m not sleeping at night thinking all is well, OK?” Brazile admitted on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC News’ This Week.

Democrats should “run as if we’re 10 points behind, not even, so that enthusiasm can be lifted up,” said Brazile, who went on to tout the accomplishments of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in investing in and growing the US economy.

