The One Painkiller You Should Never Give To Kids With Chickenpox

Chickenpox is a very common childhood illness, famed for causing horrible red, itchy spots across the body, which eventually turn into fluid-filled blisters.

Over time these blisters crust over and form scabs, which eventually drop off.

Sadly there’s no magical solution for clearing up chickenpox, it’s simply a case of waiting it out. But there are things parents can do to help ease their child’s frustrating symptoms.

Topical applications such as calamine lotion and antihistamine can help to relieve itching, and any pain or fever can be reduced by taking paracetamol (ie. Calpol).

Some parents might innocently reach for the ibuprofen thinking this can help – but medical experts heavily warn against it.

This is because taking ibuprofen while also battling chickenpox has been linked to the development of secondary skin infections, which can be very serious.

The NHS Choices website states “do not use ibuprofen unless advised to do so by a doctor, as it may cause serious skin infections”.

But parents don’t necessarily know this.

Dr Nasir Hannan, GP at The London General Practice, tells HuffPost UK: “Ibuprofen use has been linked to developing secondary skin infections. In severe cases there have even been reports of a condition called necrotising fasciitis.”

Necrotising fasciitis is a severe infection, where bacteria can spread rapidly throughout the body. It requires antibiotics and even surgery to treat. Quick diagnosis and treatment is key.

Dr Tess McPherson, of the British Association of Dermatologists, agrees parents should ”never give ibuprofen, or any anti-inflammatory, for chickenpox unless it has been recommended by a doctor”.

But even if recommended by a doctor, it’s still worth speaking to them about the risks of taking it.

In 2016, the Daily Mail reported that a mum had been told to give her child, who had chickenpox, ibuprofen by multiple doctors to bring down his fever. Her child ended up hospitalised with septicaemia.

“There is some evidence from case reports that ibuprofen can make chickenpox more widespread and increase the chance of infections, including severe bacterial and soft tissue infections,” said Dr McPheron.

“These are very serious health issues so it is important that parents are aware of this advice.”

You also shouldn’t give aspirin to a child with chickenpox. In fact, aspirin should not be given to children aged under 16 at all, unless on the advice of a doctor, according to Great Ormond Street Hospital.