Be 'Brave' And Face Down Far Right Over Brexit, Sadiq Khan Tells MPs

MPs should be “brave” and not allow the far right to “dictate” policy over Brexit, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said.

The Labour politician was responding to claims by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling that a failure to leave the EU on March 29 would see “the emergence of forces like that”.

It comes amid heightened speculation that if Theresa May’s Brexit deal is rejected, Article 50 could be extended and ministers could be forced to back a second referendum.

Khan, a high-profile supporter of a so-called People’s Vote, told Radio Five Live’s Pienaar’s Politics: ″I’m hoping the British public do take back control and that this campaign is a more positive one.

“The idea that we should allow a fare of the far-right to dictate our policy I find astonishing.

“The far-right, for example, wouldn’t want someone who looks like me to be the Mayor of London. Does that mean I don’t stand to be mayor of London?

“The far-right don’t want many, many things. The idea that this government are capitulating to the far-right as a reason for not holding a public vote I find astonishing.”

It comes after a number of pro-Brexit protests outside Westminster have been hijacked by far right groups.