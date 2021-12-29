Don't Look Up Netflix

Don’t look too closely at Netflix’s latest blockbuster Don’t Look Up.

One eagle-eyed viewer has pointed out that the hugely successful disaster comedy features a major editing ‘gaffe’.

Following its Christmas Eve release, the film quickly topped Netflix’s most streamed charts around the world, in part thanks to its all-star cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

But the movie also features a cast of unknowns who we think were only ever meant to be behind the camera.

TikTok user Ben Köhler (@sightpicture) has shared a clip from the movie, which clearly shows the film’s masked-up crew in several frames at the one hour, 28 minutes and 10 seconds mark.

However, the film’s director Adam McKay has since addressed the fact that the film crew appear momentarily, stating that it was “deliberate”.

“We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience,” he revealed in a tweet.

Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp https://t.co/7W4EpkHm3V — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 29, 2021

Don’t Look Up is a satirical comedy that follows two astronomers as they attempt to warn the world about an approaching comet that is on course to wipe out the entire human race, in a not-so-subtle nod to our very real climate crisis.

The movie has already earned four 2022 Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture - Musical Or Comedy.