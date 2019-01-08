Don't Snooze Your Alarm If You Want A Baby – Early Risers Get Pregnant More Easily

If you want to have a baby in 2019 you should probably start getting up earlier, as a study has found early risers get pregnant more easily than night owls.

The research, carried out by the University of Warwick at NHS hospitals in Coventry and Warwickshire, looked at the sleeping patterns of more than 100 women who were trying to conceive through IVF.

They found 75% of those who woke up early (some as early as 5.30am) were successful in getting pregnant, compared to less than 30% of those with a late bedtime and late rising.