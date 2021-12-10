The Party's Over: Downing Street Cancels This Year's Christmas Gathering

Downing Street today insisted it was up to individual businesses to decide whether Christmas parties go ahead despite cancelling their own bash.
Both No10 and the Treasury have cancelled their Christmas gatherings this year amid Omicron concerns and the scandals engulfing Downing Street.
The prime minister’s spokesman said this year’s party had been abandoned after Boris Johnson ordered Plan B to be introduced in England.
It comes as the prime minister is battling three separate controversies – over his flat, fresh Covid restrictions and Christmas parties held in No10 last year.
Asked whether there would be a No10 Christmas party this year, the spokesman said: “I think we have made clear since the latest situation with Omicron obviously that is taking up a great deal of time at the moment and there are no plans for that.”
Pressed on when this decision was taken, he added: “Following the decision on Plan B and the latest data on Omicron.”
But he insisted it was up to individual businesses to decide whether Christmas parties should go ahead, adding: “We do not think there is a need to cancel people coming together in hospitality venues like that.”
Asked whether it was therefore the wrong message for the Chancellor to cancel Christmas drinks, he said: “It’s down to individual businesses and indeed departments to make a decision on what’s right.
“We’re simply saying as a matter of fact there’s nothing in the guidance or the regulation that requires individuals to do so.
“We want people to keep using hospitality. We know that’s important, and we’re confident people will.”