No.10 'Looking Into' Boris Johnson's Court Judgement For £535 Debt

Downing Street is “looking into” reports Boris Johnson has a county court judgment for an unpaid debt of £535.

Private Eye reported on Wednesday that the official register for CCJs in England and Wales shows the prime minister was served with a notice of the judgment in October 26, 2020.

But No. 10 suggested Johnson had been unaware of the debt, with his official spokesman telling reporters at a briefing: “We are looking into this specific issue that has been raised this morning.”

A search of the county court judgments database shows the “unsatisfied record” registered to Johnson at “10 Downing Street”.

The official court records do not state who the creditor is, nor the nature of the debt.

The judgment was issued less than a fortnight after a Conservative donor told the party he was donating £58,000 in relation to refurbishments at Johnson’s Downing Street flat.

No. 10 denied there was any connection between the CCJ and the flat revamp.

When pressed about whether the PM, as first lord of the Treasury, was capable of running the British economy, his official spokesman said: “I think our record on the economy is very clear.”

His press secretary was also asked whether the PM had further personal finance problems, and she said: “You should not be concerned.”

The government’s website warns that bailiffs can be sent if judgments are not paid.