Police Investigation Into No.10 Parties Will Give Public 'Clarity', Says Boris Johnson

Aaron Chown via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has said the police investigation into whether lockdown breaking parties happened in No.10 will give the public “clarity”.

The prime minister has faced demands he resign after it was revealed he attended gatherings, including a surprise celebration with cake for his birthday in Downing Street.

Advertisement

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced on Tuesday morning that Scotland Yard had launched an investigation into a “number of events”.

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, Johnson said the move was “welcome”.

Advertisement

“I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters,” he said.

No.10 has said Johnson would be willing to speak to police if required.

Advertisement

The police inquiry means some aspects of the internal investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray will be paused.

Some Tory MPs had been waiting for Gray’s report, which had been due to be published this week, before deciding whether to formally demand Johnson face a leadership challenge.

Earlier, Downing Street said Johnson did not tell ministers at a meeting of the cabinet that a police investigation had been launched.