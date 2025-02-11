Downing Street Rejects Donald Trump's Latest Comments About America's Relationship With The UK

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One. via Associated Press

Downing Street has rejected Donald Trump’s latest comments about the trading relationship between America and Britain.

The president claimed the US has “a huge deficit with the UK”, meaning America buys more from Britain than it sells.

He spoke out as he set out plans to impose 25% tariffs on all steel exported to the US, including from the UK.

But his claim was dismissed by Keir Starmer’s official spokesman, who told journalists this morning: “We have a balanced trading relationship with the US.”

That is because most of the UK’s exports to America are services, whereas the trade in goods is broadly in balance.

The spokesman also refused to be drawn on how the government will react if tariffs are placed on UK steel exports to the US.

Figures from trade body UK Steel showed that in 2024, some 162,716 tonnes were sent to the US, although that does not yet include data from December.

UK Steel warned that any US tariffs “would be a devastating blow to our industry”.

The PM’s spokesman said: “It’s important that we take a considered approach to this and ensure we work through the detail. We will always work in our national interests and this issue is no different.

“We’re resolute in our support for the British steel industry.”

But Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “We need to see much more urgency from Keir Starmer on protecting jobs in our steel industry from Donald Trump’s damaging tariffs.

“The Prime Minister should meet with British steel workers and listen to their concerns firsthand. They deserve to know how the government plans to protect them.

“At the very least, the government should be discussing a plan with international allies on how to limit the damage caused by Donald Trump’s trade war.”