Downing Street 'Wine Time Fridays' Banned Following Partygate Revelations, Says No.10

fcafotodigital via Getty Images

Wine time Fridays in Downing Street have been banned, after it was revealed lockdown breaking parties were held in which staff “drank excessively”.

Members of the No.10 press office brought in wine on Fridays to mark the end of the week – an event known as “wine time Friday” or WTF for short.

Advertisement

Bottles of wine would be placed on a table in a small room adjacent to the main press office and people could help themselves.

WTF took place both before and during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement

Sue Gray’s report into partygate detailed how gatherings during lockdown led to red wine being spilled on walls, someone being sick and a fight taking place.

Asked on Thursday if wine time Friday was now banned, Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said: “In effect, Yes.”

Advertisement

They said this was because alcohol consumption for staff in No.10 was now “not permitted” outside of formal events, such as those held for visiting world leaders.

The new rules were brought in after Gray issued her interim report in January, No.10 said.

Earlier, Downing Street’s chief of staff said the prime minister had made a “significant change” to No.10 by shaking up his team and apologising for the lockdown-busting events.

Steve Barclay said he and Johnson were both “shocked” and “appalled” by the Gray report’s findings after it was issued on Wednesday.

Advertisement