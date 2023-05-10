Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu Had The Best Reaction After Jeremy Vine Host Mispronounced Her Name

Dawn and Dr Shola in the Jeremy Vine studio Channel 5

Lawyer and social commentator Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has been met with praise for once again refusing to allow a TV presenter to mispronounce her name.

Dr Shola was a guest on Wednesday’s edition of Channel 5′s Jeremy Vine Extra, which was guest presented by the journalist Dawn Neesom.

Making her introductions at the beginning of the show, Dawn said she was “absolutely thrilled” to have Dr Shola in the studio, before pausing and asking how to pronounce her surname.

“Read it, my darling, read it,” Dr Shola responded.

When Dawn failed to say it correctly, her guest told her: “This is terrible. Especially from a presenter. Go back and start again. Phonetically.”

Auntie Shola said we're not moving on until you pronounce my name right. pic.twitter.com/6r0bvmNbh4 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 10, 2023

Dawn then tried a second time, but again said her guest’s name incorrectly, prompting a smiling Dr Shola to tell her to “do it again”.

“Oh, come on! I got the Shola right!” Dawn protested (as if that made it OK?), but Dr Shola was undeterred.

After yet another failed attempt, the host tried to move on, but Dr Shola told her: “No, you will say my name. Now, read it phonetically.”

When the scene was later posted online, Dr Shola received a wave of praise for the way she handled the scene, and for not allowing the matter to be dropped until Dawn pronounced her name correctly…

#JeremyVine#DrShola@SholaMos1 holding the presenter to account over not being able to pronounce her name, and making her repeat it until she pronounces it correctly, was beyond cathartic.

Thank you, Shola x pic.twitter.com/oJsDXwfArV — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) May 10, 2023

I don't blame her. How long have they been speaking with Dr. Shola? I'd make her pronounce my name correctly too! https://t.co/Enjj506iFE — Blacklanderz® (@Blacklanderz) May 10, 2023

I absolutely *love* this - no, you dont get to choose to call @SholaMos1 by her first name because you cant be bothered taking 30s out your day to learn to pronounce her name before introducing her



"Read it, darling" 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/vcFv75M662 — Dr Rosie Baruah (@rosieICM) May 10, 2023

Because as a professional this is the sort of thing you establish *before* the show if you have any respect for your guests. I am glad Ms Shola stood her ground https://t.co/1cqZNqkVdJ — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) May 10, 2023

Her name isn’t even hard to pronounce. See the lack of trying and then mockery? https://t.co/2YTMWSMK0I — IJ | mwen pa sòt online (@aChildOf2Worlds) May 10, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 I seriously love you for this @SholaMos1 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Henry (@maddoxhenry4) May 10, 2023

Tryna Argue With A Lawyer About Her Own Name 🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/cMVlYzeeRU — Chicken Gubby (@GubbyBongo) May 10, 2023

I bet this woman can say Englebert Humperdink. https://t.co/7XQL3MMbzM — Gina Martin 🌚 (@ginamartinuk) May 10, 2023

I bet if you asked her to say supercalifragilisticexpialidocious there wouldn't be a problem.

Good on @SholaMos1 🙌🏾 — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) May 10, 2023

This is why I love Shola. She will not allow them disrespect her by not pronouncing her name correctly. I remember when she pulled up Kate Garaway on GMB

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/9IjANUOzJ8 — Bigyellowbird66 🇬🇧 🇯🇲 🇪🇸 (@bigblackbird66) May 10, 2023

Dawn later quote-tweeted the viral clip, insisting she’d had the “most fun with the best panel this morning”, and putting her error down to an apparent lack of sleep.

The most fun with the best panel this morning @JeremyVineOn5 #Extra 😂 That's what three hours sleep does for you🤪 Thanks to @thecarolemalone @SholaMos1 for being such great sports & to all the excellent callers today 🙏 Back from more fun & games live tomorrow 9.15 sharp. The… https://t.co/dSVUvBrN3H — Dawn Neesom (@DawnNeesom) May 10, 2023