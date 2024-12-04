Ariana Grande Was Left Speechless By Drew Barrymore's 'Oz-Some' Surprise

Drew Barrymore and Ariana Grande The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Drew Barrymore left Ariana Grande briefly lost for words when she surprised her with something truly “Oz-some”.

During an interview that will be airing in the US on Thursday, Drew presented the Wicked star with a wand used by Billie Burke, who played Glinda in the 1939 film The Wizard Of Oz.

The daytime host teased the surprise by telling her guest she had “something that’s extremely exciting and special” to show her.

She then explained that the object was something that had been previously owned by the Smithsonian and is now in private hands.

“But for the purposes of our sit-down, they loaned it to us,” Drew said before asking a staffer to “bring out the original Glinda wand, please”.

Ariana was speechless at the opportunity to hold a piece of Hollywood history and covered her mouth in shock.

“Are you serious right now?” she finally asked, heading offstage with the wand and telling Drew and the audience, “Thank you guys, it’s been fun” before admitting she was just joking.

But Drew wasn’t joking about how Ariana, in a pink strapless gown, looked holding the wand.

“You look so perfect with it,” she said.

“How did you even, how did you pull this off? Oh my God, did you break in?” Ariana asked.

Drew said everyone on the show was “so excited about you coming here” that they all decided, “OK, let’s get the wand”.

“That is the original wand from The Wizard Of Oz. So there you go,” she explained.

Ariana still appeared overwhelmed and could only say, “Oh my God.”