Drew Barrymore’s Cheeky Comment About Prince Harry Has Meghan Markle Blushing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games last month Samir Hussein/WireImage

Drew Barrymore made Meghan Markle blush with just one question about her relationship with Prince Harry.

Sitting comfortably on the signature couch of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host wasted no time in digging deep into the couple’s love life.

“Every time I ever know anyone who knows you guys talk about how hot— this is the key word. Everyone, and they are different people from different walks of lives...” Drew said, leaving Meghan both flustered and curious.

“What is she about to say?” she asked, turning to the audience.

Drew then finished her thought, saying: “They’re so hot for each other.”

Meghan couldn’t help but laugh at the candidness of it all, as Drew continued: ”Every time I see a photo of you, you’re holding hands, you’re kissing, you are so affectionate.”

She added that the couple’s love radiates with an authenticity that’s hard to ignore.

The conversation was prompted by Drew watching the couple’s Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan back in 2022, which the Charlie’s Angels actor claimed gave her a “beautiful sense” of the couple’s love story.

Meghan went on to share that she calls her husband simply “H”, describing him as “very loveable” and “easy to love”.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pictured together in 2023 Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

“I mean, look, life is full of surprises. I did not expect to meet H and for this to be our love story and, you know, I’m very lucky,” she said, going on to call Harry the “funniest, sweetest, most charming” individual and praised his stellar parenting. She added that she has a “partner that is so supportive” of her.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Meghan recalled her father’s advice: “Meghan, when you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing that I said to my wife when we got married which is: ‘I vow to always date my wife.’”

Meghan shared the story with Harry, and he repeated those exact words to her, she said, strengthening their connection and promising to keep their relationship “alive.”