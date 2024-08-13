Drew Barrymore Just Revealed The Alternate Ending To This Iconic 00s Movie And I'm Obsessed

50 First Dates, 2004 Happy Madison Productions

Most if not all of the films we see likely had different endings or moments in mind. Often, even films that are known for their iconic endings like When Harry Met Sally initially were expected to go a different way.

Now, Drew Barrymore has revealed on her talk show that an iconic film of hers from 2004 almost had a completely different ending, tone and even location.

If you’re not familiar, the 2004 flick 50 First Dates, directed by Peter Segal and starring Drew and Adam Sandler is a romantic comedy set in Hawaii.

The film follows Henry, played by Adam as he falls for Lucy, played by Drew, only to discover that she has a severe form of short-term memory loss which means that she forgets him the next day.

As you may have guessed from the title, he commits to dating her anyway and has 50 first dates with the woman of his dreams.

Despite the poignant plot, the film is also hilarious and definitely falls under ‘feel-good film’.

The film ends with the couple living happily ever after, travelling the world with a daughter in tow.

However, 50 First Dates was initially very different

In a clip from her show shared on Instagram, Drew’s co-host Ross Matthews asked: “Did any of your movies ever have a different ending that you changed after focus groups, consulting or feeling different?”

Drew revealed that the film was actually originally called 50 First Kisses and instead of being a romantic comedy set in Hawaii, it was actually a drama set in Seattle.

Additionally, the original ending was that, instead of agreeing to spend her life with Henry, Drew’s character Lucy told him to go and live his life without her as the life he had with her wasn’t enough.

Then, the next day, he walks into a restaurant, meets Lucy, shakes her hand and says: “Hi I’m Henry”, and the film ends.

Drew’s co-host responded with: “Thank you. Thank you for changing it”.

We couldn’t agree more.