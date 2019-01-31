A driver has been jailed for 30 weeks for causing the death of the mum of Olympic cylist Chris Boardman.

Liam Rosney was sentenced at Mold Crown Court for causing the death by careless driving of Carol Boardman, 75.

The 33-year-old, of Welland Drive in Connah’s Quay, was also disqualified from driving for 18 and a half months.

Boardman, whose son Chris won gold at the 1992 Olympics, suffered multiple injuries when she was hit by Rosney’s Mitsubishi pick-up truck after falling from her bike on a mini-roundabout in Connah’s Quay, North Wales, on July 16, 2016.

The court previously heard Rosney had been using his phone shortly before the crash.

Sentencing him, Judge Rhys Rowlands said: “This was an accident which could have easily been prevented and your contribution to that accident is significant in as much as you were distracted, the distraction being as a result of you using your mobile phone before the actual collision.”

He added: “Any accident which results in someone losing their life is the most appalling tragedy, the more so when the deceased, as here, was well loved and, as I have indicated already, a pretty remarkable woman.”