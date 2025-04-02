'I Accidentally Dropped My Baby. My Husband Showed Zero Compassion'

Louis Galvez on Unsplash

A parent has opened up about the extreme guilt she felt after accidentally dropping her baby – and how her husband’s less-than-sympathetic reaction made things even worse.

The distraught mum took to Reddit’s r/Parenting forum to admit she had dropped her eight-month-old daughter after tripping over a toy.

Advertisement

The baby fell 2.5 feet to the ground, landing on her front, added the parent.

Despite her child having no visible injuries, and acting normally after it had happened, the mum said her husband “berated” her over it.

“I called the pediatrician[’s] office and the nurse told me to just keep an eye on her for any signs and if she’s acting off to bring her in,” explained the parent.

“My husband is berating me yelling that he told me over and over before to be more careful and that she could have died and that I don’t listen to him etc.

Advertisement

“He’s given me [the] complete cold shoulder today, offered me zero compassion or support, just says that I should have listened to him. I’m feeling like complete dog shit, I understand I messed up but it was an accident.”

She’s not alone

There is nothing quite like the utter guilt and dread you feel when your child is injured on your watch. But parents – and medical professionals – were quick to tell the mother that she’s certainly not alone in her mistake.

Advertisement

In fact, plenty of parents have either dropped their child or have accidentally left babies on beds or changing tables briefly, only for them to roll off. You just never hear about it – because, well, who would want to admit that?

“Basically every family accidentally drops a kid once,” said user poltyy, a paediatric nurse, in response to the Reddit post. “Your husband needs to get several grips.”

Another offered: “I know that was a really scary moment for you and instead of being there to make sure you and the baby are okay he decides to make you feel like shit.

Advertisement

“Accidents happen and I’m sure the baby is fine. Falls happen. He needs to grow up. If he was that upset he should have taken the baby to the hospital not waste time yelling at you.”

“I’m sorry, mama,” said user kaleidautumn. “Really though this happens to SO MANY people. You’re not terrible, you’re not a bad mom, you didn’t do anything wrong. I promise!”

What to do if you drop your baby

If your baby falls and seems well, try to stay calm (easier said than done, we know), comfort them and monitor them for 24 hours. This is because injuries can take a while to show up.

Advertisement

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust advises that any baby that is less than a year old and falls from a height should be checked by a doctor to make sure they’re OK.

If you’re worried about your little one and are not sure if they need medical help, it’s best to call NHS 111 who can help advise further based on your specific circumstances.

But if your baby has an obvious injury – whether that’s a dent, bruise, cut, bulging soft spot, pain when you touch them, bleeding, vomiting or they are unconscious – the NHS Trust urges to call 999.