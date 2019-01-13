Dry January 2019: The 8 Benefits Of Giving Up Alcohol, Two Weeks In

If you’re one of the estimated four million people taking part in Dry January this month, you’ll already be reaping the rewards of a booze-free lifestyle. Going just two weeks without alcohol brings multiple benefits, from having more money to visibly healthier skin. If you’re not experiencing these yet, it’s only a matter of time. “We’ll all experience benefits of Dry January at different stages depending on how much we were drinking before, what our habits are now and just because our bodies are different,” Dr Richard Piper, CEO for Alcohol Concern, told HuffPost UK. To motivate you to continue with your alcohol-free lifestyle this month (hurrah for mocktails!), we spoke to Dr Piper and Dr Luke James, from Bupa, about the effects you might have noticed so far. [Read More: 8 people on what they learned from quitting booze for a month]

Victoria Skovran via Getty Images / HuffPost UK

1. Zero Hangovers The most obvious benefit of giving up booze is that you spare yourself those wasted hangover days – now you can actually enjoy your weekends rather than stay glued to your bed. And if you used to go out on a work night, you’ll definitely be more productive in the office this month. Time to pitch for that promotion? We think so. 2. More Money It’s no secret that cutting down on your booze intake will have saved you some cash. In the UK in 2016, the average weekly household spent £7.80 on alcohol consumed in the home, while £7.50 was spent on alcohol consumed outside of the home. Tot that up and you’ve got a solid £30 saving so far, and £60 by the end of the month. For those who like clubbing, the saving could be even bigger. The average cost of a night out in the UK is £61.58, according to the UK’s largest operator of bars and clubs, The Deltic Group. If you’re one of the 60.1% of people who go on a night out at least once week, you could’ve already saved yourself £120. 3. Better Sleep While alcohol helps you drop off to sleep easily, it wreaks havoc on your sleep quality in the long-run. Getting your full six to seven cycles of REM sleep per night is the key to waking up and feeling refreshed. “If you’ve been drinking you’ll typically only have one to two cycles meaning you can wake feeling exhausted and irritable,” Professor Paul Wallace, chief medical adviser to alcohol education charity Drinkaware, told HuffPost UK. Immediately after quitting drinking, it’s likely you’ll experience a few nights of bad sleep but this doesn’t last long – two weeks in, most people will be sleeping better. “That’s because, while alcohol can help us get to sleep, we sleep less deeply when we’ve been drinking so feel less well-rested,” Dr Piper added.