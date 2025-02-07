I Tried The Skin Care Dua Lipa 'Can't Live Without' And It Cleared My Skin Up In A Week

Dayna McAlpine/HuffPost UK The difference in a week is unbelievable.

Is my skin dry, normal or combination, you ask? Well, it is in fact a secret fourth answer: a complete and utter NIGHTMARE.

There aren’t many skin products I haven’t tried at this point and although I have a routine that sort of keeps my greasy but dry but blemish prone but also occasionally spotty skin in check, I’m always on the lookout for new hero products.

Well, I’ve found them guys and they come seriously celebrity endorsed.

Enter Augustinus Bader – the skin care company whose products Dua Lipa ‘can’t live without’, so much so that their Eye Patches and The Rich Cream have a permanent place in her handbag.

Adored by makeup artists and beauty editors, The Eye Patches deliver an instant refresh and visible glow, while their award-winning Rich Cream works to hydrate, plump and renew for soft, even, radiant skin.

Both are powered by the brand’s TFC8® technology, a proprietary blend of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides that supports the body’s capacity to renew.

And the best bit? They really, really work.

I started the week with a flare up of period skin and was left with a grim mix of red skin and zits, that was also itchy and dry (thanks, hormones).

I’ve used Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream every night and day for a whole week and I can’t quite get over the results – my skin has cleared up and it feels silky to the touch (unheard of for me as someone who has the skin texture of sandpaper on a GOOD DAY). It’s taking all my might not to touch my face!

My skin also looks lifted, fresher and I feel great about going make up free.

Before snapping my after pic, I treated myself to a pair of Dua Lipa’s ‘super important’ under eye patches and within ten minutes it felt like my under eyes had drunk an entire pint of water. They feel full and you’d never be able to tell I’m shattered, I can see why Dua feels more together after wearing a pair.

Although the products come with a hefty price tag, what I will say for the Rich Cream is that a little goes a LONG way and for all the celeb hype surrounding Augustinus Bader (Alexa Chung, Victoria Beckham and Margot Robbie are all fans too after all), it certainly lives up to it!

