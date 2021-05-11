Dua Lipa Calls On Boris Johnson To Give NHS Staff Pay Rise During Brit Awards Speech

Dua Lipa called on Boris Johnson to give NHS staff a pay rise at Tuesday night’s Brit Awards. The singer picked up the prize for Best British Solo Female at the ceremony, where she used her acceptance speech to honour healthcare workers for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dua announced she would be sharing her award with nurse Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, the emeritus professor of nursing at the University of West London.

JMEnternational via Getty Images Dua Lipa receives the award for Best Female Solo Artist during The Brit Awards 2021

She then went on to say it is “very good to clap for them but we need to pay [NHS staff]. “I think what we should do is we should all give a massive, massive round of applause and give Boris a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our front line.” During her speech, Dua also said she was “so proud” to see more women being recognised at the Brit Awards.

She had taken to the stage earlier in the evening to perform a medley of her recent hits, with her staging taking the theme of a London Underground carriage.