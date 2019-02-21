Dublin Airport Temporarily Suspends Flights After Drone Sighting

Dublin Airport temporarily suspended flights on Thursday after a drone was spotted over the airfield.
“For safety reasons we are temporarily suspending flight operations due to the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield,” the airport announced in a tweet.
The Irish Aviation Authority said a pilot reported a drone at around 11.30am, and that three flights were diverted due to the incident.
One person apparently affected, tweeted: “Sitting on a plane on Dublin Airport runway... Drone spotted. This could be a long day with 2 kids.”
But the delay was soon resolved after the airport announced flight had resumed, apologising for any inconvenience to passengers. “The safety and security of passengers is always our key priority,” the statement added.
In the wake of the incident, Airport oolice and gardai, including members of its armed response unit, were seen conducting inquiries close to the perimeter of the airfield.
Officers spoke to a number of people and searched vehicles at an area that is popular with plane spotters on Old Airport Road.
The incident comes after reported drone sightings at Gatwick Airport caused mass disruption to passengers in the run-up to Christmas.
The Army were eventually brought in to help bring an end to the travel chaos.