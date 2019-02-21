Dublin Airport Temporarily Suspends Flights After Drone Sighting

Dublin Airport temporarily suspended flights on Thursday after a drone was spotted over the airfield.

“For safety reasons we are temporarily suspending flight operations due to the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield,” the airport announced in a tweet.

The Irish Aviation Authority said a pilot reported a drone at around 11.30am, and that three flights were diverted due to the incident.

One person apparently affected, tweeted: “Sitting on a plane on Dublin Airport runway... Drone spotted. This could be a long day with 2 kids.”