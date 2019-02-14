Duchess Of Cambridge: I Was 'Very Naive' As A Parent Over Children's Early Development

The Duchess of Cambridge has said she was “very naive” as a parent about the importance of a child’s early development for their future.

She made the remark during a round table discussion at the Mental Health in Education conference on Wednesday 13 February, hosted by The Royal Foundation, at Mercers’ Hall, London.

“I was very naive myself as a parent, of really just how important particularly the early years are for children’s futures,” she said. “And how critical it is, everyone looking after children at a critical time, teachers, parents, and everyone who’s caring for them, how important it is that we get it right.”

The conference focused on what more could be done to tackle mental health issues in schools and support teachers in the process, bringing together experts from across the mental health and education sectors.

