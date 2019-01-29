LIFESTYLE

Duchesses Receiving Large Amounts Of Abuse Online, Says Kensington Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have been receiving large amounts of abuse on social media, according to Kensington Palace. The official instagram account for the palace has been working to clear offensive comments, often racist and sexist in nature. In response to this, and other online abuse, Hello Magazine has launched a campaign to tackle negative commentary. But recently, various publications in the British media have come under fire for their own negative commentary - particularly that of Meghan Markle.

