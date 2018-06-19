The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Dublin next month on a royal visit, Kensington Palace has announced.
The palace said on Monday that Harry and Meghan “are looking forward to learning more about Ireland’s history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future”.
The visit to Ireland will take place on July 10 and 11.
Today the pair will join the Queen at Royal Ascot for a day of racing. It will be the first time the couple have attended the famous sporting event.
The couple will present the winning trophy for the 4.20pm race, the St James’ Palace Stakes, said the official Royal Ascot programme.