DUP Offers To Work With Theresa May To Change The Brexit Deal

The DUP has held out an olive branch to Theresa May over Brexit, offering to work with her to get changes to the deal with the EU to get it passed by MPs.

Officials have been locked in talks with the EU over Christmas in an effort to get legally enforceable changes to the so-called Irish border backstop which has sparked fierce opposition to the deal from the DUP and Tory Brexiteers.

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds held talks with Chief Whip Julian Smith on Wednesday morning with the prime minister under pressure to secure the necessary changes before MPs start debating the deal next week.

The support of the Northern Irish party is seen as key in avoiding a crushing defeat for the deal in a Commons vote the following week, with one Tory former cabinet minister telling HuffPost UK “she will have to persuade the DUP” by “really moving the dial” on the backstop.

But despite EU leaders rubbishing the DUP’s demand for the withdrawal agreement to be reopened last month, Dodds made clear the party would not back down.