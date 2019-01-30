DUP MP Sammy Wilson has been branded “woefully out of touch” for saying people should “go to the chippy” if a no-deal Brexit leaves their supermarket shelves empty.

The party’s Brexit spokesman could be heard heckling rivals in the Commons after the SNP’s Ian Blackford raised a warning about potential food shortages by the British Retail Consortium.

Supermarket chiefs voiced fears this week that the UK crashing out of the EU on March 29 – something which Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to rule out – could lead to food shortages and price hikes.

Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, was telling MPs: “We are used to seeing images of empty shelves in war-torn or failing states and there is now a real threat of empty shelves happening in the United Kingdom in two months.”

In the background, the East Antrim MP can be heard to shout “go to the chippy”.

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery told HuffPost UK: “This outrageous comment highlights quite vividly how many Parliamentarians are woefully out of touch and insulting many poor and vulnerable people is not the answer.

“Instead of the DUP filling their political coffers with central government finances and propping up a zombie government, they should focus their attentions on how to better the lives of people who are suffering out their in the real world, many who reside in his constituency.”

Green MP Caroline Lucas, meanwhile, took to Twitter to say Wilson should be “ashamed”.