Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Accuses The Daily Star Of Faking Interview Quotes From Him

On Friday, the paper’s front page carried the headline “The Rock Smacks Down Snowflakes”, alongside an article which claimed the actor had made a series of derogatory comments about young people.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has slammed the Daily Star, claiming the tabloid newspaper fabricated an interview with him.

The Daily Star reported that the Rock had used the phrase “generation snowflake”, allegedly adding: “If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended - and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

The article soon gained attention online and was picked up by multiple other outlets.

But as it did the rounds on Twitter, The Rock published an Instagram video claiming he never gave an interview to the paper.

″The interview never took place, never happened,” he said. “I never said any of those words, completely untrue, 100% fabricated.”