EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    12/06/2018 11:37 BST

    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shows Why Teamwork Is Key To Breastfeeding

    #ChivalryIsToughOnTheKnees

    Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lived up to his wrestling name when his partner Lauren Hashian needed a helping hand while breastfeeding their youngest child, two-month-old Tiana ‘Tia’ Gia.

    Johnson shared a photo of himself spoon feeding Hashian as she cradled Tia, with the caption: “I’ll handle this business 😉💪🏾

    “So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things.”

    A post shared by therock (@therock) on

    Johnson played up the chivalric nature of his gesture by getting down on one knee and poked fun at himself with the hashtag #ChivalryIsToughOnTheKnees.

    Mums commented on the photo to share their own experience of just how time-consuming feeding a baby can be. One wrote: “From one breastfeeding mama to another... I remember those times well, now I manage to get some food between times, team work.”

    While another shared the photo with her partner and wrote: “Do you remember doing this for me?! Seems so long ago now doesn’t it!”

    Johnson, also has a 16-year-old daughter Simone from a previous marriage and two-year-old Jasmine with Lauren. The couple announced Tia’s birth in April and we’ve noticed she’s already got an eye for the camera.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:new parentsBabiescelebrity parentsDadsBreastfeedingdwayne johnson

    Conversations