Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lived up to his wrestling name when his partner Lauren Hashian needed a helping hand while breastfeeding their youngest child, two-month-old Tiana ‘Tia’ Gia.
Johnson shared a photo of himself spoon feeding Hashian as she cradled Tia, with the caption: “I’ll handle this business 😉💪🏾
“So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things.”
Johnson played up the chivalric nature of his gesture by getting down on one knee and poked fun at himself with the hashtag #ChivalryIsToughOnTheKnees.
Mums commented on the photo to share their own experience of just how time-consuming feeding a baby can be. One wrote: “From one breastfeeding mama to another... I remember those times well, now I manage to get some food between times, team work.”
While another shared the photo with her partner and wrote: “Do you remember doing this for me?! Seems so long ago now doesn’t it!”
Johnson, also has a 16-year-old daughter Simone from a previous marriage and two-year-old Jasmine with Lauren. The couple announced Tia’s birth in April and we’ve noticed she’s already got an eye for the camera.