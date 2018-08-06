Eamonn Holmes Has A Special Message For Love Island's Laura Anderson After Crush Admission

Eamonn Holmes surprised Love Island’s Laura Anderson with a special message during Sunday’s live reunion show, following her admission that she has a crush on him. The former Islander raised eyebrows in the villa when she told them she had the hots for the ‘This Morning’ presenter, which she was quizzed about by host Caroline Flack during the last episode of the series. Laura was then stunned when Caroline played her a specially recorded video message from the man himself.

“Hello Laura, Eamonn here. Thank you very much indeed for your lovely words of admiration towards me,” he said. “You made an old man very happy. “But talking about being happy, I’m happily married to the lovely Ruth. Well I say lovely Ruth, she’s not lovely all the time but that’s a whole other question. “The big question is, could I be happier? Because it’s times like this Laura, times like this that you need to follow your heart.”

His wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford then walked into shot asking: “What are you doing? Are you cracking on with that Laura one? Because you know I’m loyal, babes.” “I’m so loyal, babes,” he assured his other half, before Ruth warned him: “Don’t mug me off on here.” But it seems he’s already been displaying some “muggy” behaviour, as Laura revealed that he’d slid into her DMs. Fortunate for Ruth though, it all seemed to be innocent, as Laura insisted: “[It was] in a nice way! He just said, ‘Thanks for the love and I support you.’”

Laura appeared alongside partner Paul Knops on the reunion show, after the couple became the surprise runners-up during last week’s final. Sunday’s reunion also saw Laura finally receive an apology from Georgia Steel over her infamous kiss with Jack Fowler.