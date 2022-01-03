Eamonn Holmes (right) with wife Ruth Langsford (left) and former This Morning co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Eamonn Holmes has finally addressed his exit from This Morning after 15 years, and claimed he is still to hear from the show’s two main hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Last month, Eamonn confirmed reports that he was leaving ITV to join GB News, where he began hosting the start-up channel’s breakfast show on Monday.

His exit from This Morning came after he and wife Ruth Langsford had their regular Friday slot on the show handed to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary last January, leaving the married couple as just holiday cover for Phillip and Holly.

In an interview with The Sun, Eamonn hinted at his unrest about the changes as he spoke of his new GB News role.

“Put it this way, I’m looking forward to a move somewhere new where they’re pleased to have me,” he said. “But I wish everyone well at ITV.

“When I went in to meet the GB News team for the first time recently the guys actually clapped as I came in. It was very moving, and felt lovely.”

Eamonn went on to add that despite receiving messages of good wishes from some of his breakfast show rivals, he hasn’t heard from former co-stars Phil and Holly.

He said: “Piers Morgan was the first to drop me a note and congratulate me, so did Susanna Reid, and I know Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast very well too, who has been in touch to say good luck.

“Obviously I’m in the business of trying to steal their viewers, I guess that goes without saying, but they’re all great people who I know and get on with well, so it will be good-spirited.

“I haven’t heard from Phil and Holly but I’m sure they will be in touch. I wish them well but my focus now is on GB News and taking ITV viewers with me on a new journey.”

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Holly and Phillip and is awaiting responses.

Eamonn hosted This Morning for 15 years Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Eamonn began presenting This Morning in 2006, alongside Ruth, who had already been part of the ITV show’s on-air team since 1999.

Following Eamonn’s exit, ITV said in a statement: “We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role. As a duo, Eamonn and Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.