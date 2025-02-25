I'm An Autism Assessor — 3 Early Signs In Young Girls Often Go Ignored

Leo Rivas vis Unsplash A little girl chasing after a bubble

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how signs of autism in adult women can sometimes go unnoticed.

That’s partly because, Dr Mikki Lee Elembaby Psy.D, a Manhattan-based psychologist from Clarity Therapy NYC who specialises in autism assessment and diagnosis says, the signs we associate with autism tend to be more common among men.

As a result, many autistic women end up getting a diagnosis later in life than their male counterparts. That’s deeply unfortunate because an early diagnosis usually means autistic people get better, more specialised support.

So, HuffPost UK reached out to Dr Elembaby again for the signs of autism in young girls rather than adult women, which the expert says often “get missed.”

What are the signs of autism in girls?

The autism assessor and psychologist shared three signs of autism in girls that sometimes go under the radar.

These are:

1) Being great at imaginative play, but struggling socially

“Pretend” or “imaginative” play is a sophisticated form of play which is based largely on the child’s imagination.

It can involve playing with dolls or picturing a cardboard box as a car; some think children with autism struggle with imaginative play the most.

But Dr Elembaby says: “Many autistic girls love storytelling and pretend play, but struggle with the unspoken rules of socialising.”

“Research suggests they develop coping strategies to ‘blend in,’ making their autism harder to spot.”

2) Friendships that feel draining

A common sign most people associate with autism is struggling to make friends.

While Dr Elembaby says girls often do find friendship overwhelming and stressful, she adds: “boys often show obvious social difficulties, [but] autistic girls may have close friendships but feel exhausted by them.”

“Their social struggles are more internal, making them less noticeable.”

3) Repetitive behaviours that look “normal”

Dr Elembaby previously told HuffPost UK that “autistic men might fixate on numbers, trains, or mechanics,” which more of us associate with autism than a love of literature or nature (more common fixations for women).

The same is true for children, she shared.

“Collecting dolls, memorising TV scripts, or obsessing over fictional characters might not raise red flags — unlike lining up toys or fixating on numbers, which are more associated with autism in boys,” the expert said.

But it can be just as clear a sign of autism as boys’ fixations.

What if I think my child has autism?

The NHS says you can speak to a GP, a health visitor (for children under five), any other health professional your child sees, or a special educational needs (SENCO) staff at your kid’s school if you think they have autism.

They may refer your child for an autism assessment.

This is important if you think your child has autism, as it can help you to understand their needs better and get them (and you) the right support.