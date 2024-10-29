Noticing This While Walking May Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Sorrasak Jar Tinyo via Getty Images

You may already know that shuffling your feet while walking can be an early sign of dementia, affecting someone’s ability to, say, go up the stairs.

But scientists may have identified another possible early symptom that shows up in your stride.

A 2022 study, published in JAMA Network Open, didn’t look at walking on its own; they compared older people’s hiking styles to their memory.

The changes in walking didn’t mean much without a decline in certain cognitive skills, they say.

But for those who notice differences in their walk alongside cognitive changes, referred to by the study as “dual decliners,” had a higher risk of developing dementia than the rest of the participants.

How did it work?

Researchers looked at data from 16,855 older participants in Australia and the US.

They examined gait speed in two-year intervals across seven years, and again in the final year.

They also looked at cognitive changes (in memory, verbal fluency, mental processing speed, and “global” cognition) at years 0, 1, 3, 5, and at the close-out of the test.

They found that people who both saw a slowing of their walking speed and a decline in their cognitive ability (especially memory) were far more likely to have dementia.

“Association between [brain] domains, such as processing speed and verbal fluency, with gait have been explained by the crossover in the underlying networks or pathology,” the paper says.

It continues, “Of domains examined, the combination of decline in gait speed with memory had the strongest association with dementia risk. These findings support the inclusion of gait speed in dementia risk screening assessments.”

Does this mean walking more slowly over time is a dementia sign?

No ― again, it was only relevant when paired with cognitive changes.

If you suspect dementia in yourself or a loved one, the NHS advises you to see a GP as soon as possible.

Bringing up the topic with a loved one can be hard, they say, so be sure you approach the topic gently, in a situation they’re familiar with, and without rushing.