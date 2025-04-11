Parkinson’s Cases Are Set To Double By 2050. Here Are 5 Early Signs To Watch For

Photo by Rollz International on Unsplash Older woman in wheelchair that's being pushed by younger man.

Today is World Parkinson’s Day and according to leading charity Parkinson’s UK, the neurological condition is the fastest-growing of it’s kind and is predicted to double – set to affect some 25 million people globally by 2050.

On their website, the charity states: “Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition. This means that it causes problems in the brain and gets worse over time.

“There are over 40 symptoms of Parkinson’s. But the three main symptoms of Parkinson’s are a tremor (shaking), slowness of movement and rigidity (muscle stiffness).”

Early signs of Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s UK shared these early signs of Parkinson’s:

Disrupted, poor sleep

Parkinson’s UK urge that people with the condition are more likely to suffer from insomnia due to symptoms such as stiffness, pain and a tremor keeping them from a restful sleep.

Loss of sense of smell

Parkinson’s UK says: “Someone with Parkinson’s may notice that their sense of smell may not be as strong as it was or has disappeared. For example, someone may struggle to smell their favourite foods. Loss of smell can sometimes start years before other symptoms develop.”

Smaller handwriting

Due to the changes in the brain that occur for people with Parkinson’s, movement can become smaller and less forceful, which, when it comes to handwriting, results in smaller text.

Needing to go to the toilet more

People with Parkinson’s are more likely to need the toilet more.

The charity explains: “Signs of an overactive bladder, such as needing to use the toilet immediately without warning, or needing to go frequently throughout the night, are the most common bladder symptoms of people with Parkinson’s.”

Mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression

They explained: “In some cases you may experience depression months before you notice any other symptoms.

“Depression can also be a symptom of ‘non-motor fluctuations’. In other words, the non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s can increase or decrease depending on when you take your medication.

“People with Parkinson’s may experience anxiety, including feelings of unease, such as worry or fear, particularly in the early stages of the condition.”

How to support someone with Parkinson’s

Suzanne Bourne is Head of Carer Support at unpaid carer community Mobilise. Her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 20 years ago and she has shared her key tips for supporting a loved one with Parkinson’s.

Build knowledge - learn as much about the condition and how it manifests for the person you’re caring for. This will give you a semblance of control and help you to advocate for them during healthcare appointments

learn as much about the condition and how it manifests for the person you’re caring for. This will give you a semblance of control and help you to advocate for them during healthcare appointments Talk about it head-on - Bourne recommends speaking frankly and honestly with the person you’re supporting: “Ask each other what your specific needs are and how you can best support them”

Bourne recommends speaking frankly and honestly with the person you’re supporting: “Ask each other what your specific needs are and how you can best support them” Keep things normal where possible - While this is a lifechanging condition, Bourne advises that finding normality is essential: “Spending time together and doing things as you would normally can also help you and your loved one remember that you are still the same people you were before their diagnosis”

While this is a lifechanging condition, Bourne advises that finding normality is essential: “Spending time together and doing things as you would normally can also help you and your loved one remember that you are still the same people you were before their diagnosis” Make time for yourself - Take the time to process the news and give yourself the space and compassion you need to get to grips with your new reality. You matter, too

Take the time to process the news and give yourself the space and compassion you need to get to grips with your new reality. You matter, too Find a support network of other people affected by Parkinson’s - Bourne says: “I was ready to reach out for support before my husband was but held back at first thinking I should wait until he was ready. A turning point was when I realised I could find support that was for me, I could do this at my pace”

Parkinson’s UK offers support and advice to people with Parkinson’s and Mobilise provide support to carers.