I Just Learned The Easiest Way To Deep-Clean Your Blender, And I Feel Stupid For Not Realising It Sooner

I’ve had my beloved blender for a couple of months now, and unfortunately, it really is worth going for a fancier version (the corpses of my previous sub-£40 buys tell a solemn story).

But regardless of how pricey your processor is, fellow smoothie lovers will know how hard it can be to *properly* deep-clean the tool after using it.

I mean, there’s all the fiddly angles; there’s those terrifyingly sharp blades; and if you’re using berries in your blended meals, chances are there are tiny seeds everywhere too.

But it turns out that cleaning the dreaded device is simple if you use a surprisingly intuitive technique.

Which is?

Well, it’s definitely not sticking it in the dishwasher ― The New York Times’ Wirecutter writes that “Washing it by hand keeps it in tip-top shape longer than if it’s exposed to the heat and harsh detergents in your dishwasher.”

Instead, you should place some soap and water in the jug of the blender and switch it on (genius, right?)

Wirecutter advises we “Fill the pitcher halfway with warm water and add a drop of dish soap, then blend on high for about 30 seconds with the lid on.”

After that, you can rinse it and dry all the parts.

TikToker @alyssa.loop shared a video of the method in 2021, adding that she pours the leftover water over her dishes afterwards to minimise waste (smart).

The clip racked up 18.4k views as of the time of writing (as someone whose life has been improved by about .5% by this trick, I’m not surprised).

Turns out I’m not alone

Commenters seemed pretty pleased to learn about the feels-like-cheating cleaning method, too.

“I’ll never go back,” one TikToker commented.

“How have I never thought of this?” another asked (I’m with you, stranger).

Yet another app user wrote that adding a tiny dash of white vinegar to the mix can help to remove extra-pungent smells, like those from powerful herbs.

