East London Academy School Celebrates Its Best Ever Student Success

Students at a school in east London have achieved their best ever Level results at the institution, with more than 100 of them gaining straight A* and A grades.

Brampton Manor Academy in East Ham has been tweeting about the success of its students, congratulating them on the impressive grades and sharing where they will be going to university.

“Our 2018 A level students have worked extremely hard and achieved the school’s best ever A level results,” the school said on Twitter. “Over 100 students achieve straight A*/A grades. Well done to our amazing students!”

The school has been sharing images of the students holding their results letters and smiling.