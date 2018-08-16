East London Academy School Celebrates Its Best Ever Student Success

Students at a school in east London have achieved their best ever Level results at the institution, with more than 100 of them gaining straight A* and A grades.
Brampton Manor Academy in East Ham has been tweeting about the success of its students, congratulating them on the impressive grades and sharing where they will be going to university.
“Our 2018 A level students have worked extremely hard and achieved the school’s best ever A level results,” the school said on Twitter. “Over 100 students achieve straight A*/A grades. Well done to our amazing students!”
The school has been sharing images of the students holding their results letters and smiling.
Each post celebrates their grades, what subject they will be studying at university and where. The students have gained places at a number of prestigious UK institutions, from Oxford and Cambridge to Imperial, Bristol and Durham.
Some of the universities have replied to the messages to congratulate the students who will be joining their ranks. The London School of Economics, Imperial College, Bristol, Cambridge, Queen Mary University and Oxford universities or their student bodies have all been in touch to congratulate the students on joining their ranks.
The school is run by executive principal Dr Dayo Olukoshi, who was awarded an OBE in 2015 for his services to education. The school has been rated outstanding by Ofsted twice in the past five years, in both 2015 and 2018.
A total of 275 students at the school got their results today, all of whom have secured places at university - and 20 reportedly be going to Oxford or Cambridge.
Speaking to the Newham Recorder, student Ali Anis, who opened his results envelope to find he had achieved three A*s, said his parents didn’t believe him when he told them his grades, which have got him a place at Oxford to study medicine.
Dr Olukoshi told the newspaper the teachers were not shocked by the results because of the level of work and commitment that had been shown by the students and their teachers.
“They want to help students become successes and overcome disadvantage,” he said.
“Almost 90% of the students here are going to Russell group unis and to have students going to Oxford and Cambridge is unbelievable,” he said.
The school saw 93% of grades at A*-B and 99% at A*-C.