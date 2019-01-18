‘EastEnders’ is to get a big injection of star power when Rob Kazinsky returns to the cast later this year. The actor, who has gone on to have huge success in the US since leaving the soap 10 years ago, will be reprising his role as Sean Slater for a short stint in the spring.

Kevin Winter/BAFTA LA via Getty Images Rob Kazinsky is returning to 'EastEnders' as Sean Slater

These days, he’s probably better known to fans as Chuck Hansen in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pacific Rim’, Warlow in ’True Blood’, Orgrim Doomhammer in the film ‘Warcraft: The Beginning’ and for playing the lead role in Fox drama ‘Second Chance’. However, Rob will return to what he calls his “home” during a gap in his US schedule to tie up some “unfinished business” and to say “thank you” to the show for starting his career.

Rob Kazinsky will be reprising his role as Sean Slater, for a short stint this spring. After plunging into an icy lake and fleeing Walford ten years ago, what brings him back to a place that caused him so much pain and heartache? #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/YAMPmNGk1Y — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) January 17, 2019

He said: “EastEnders is still the most important serial on British television, never afraid to combat hard storylines and tell hard truths. “I have always been proud of what EastEnders has done for social awareness throughout my lifetime and that is why I’m back. “To tell a story that means something to me with the family that I know can tell it right. “I can’t wait to see my Slaters again and see what’s in store for Sean as he brings an evolved animal to Albert Square.” He added: “I have unfinished business in Albert Square and am thrilled to be returning to what I still consider to be my home, however briefly.” Rob later posted on Twitter: “It’s something I always wanted to do to say thank you to Sean and the show, and we have worked to fit it in in the most explosive way.”

Happy to be back, I have a short break between projects and Kate Oates is a superstar. It’s something I always wanted to do to say thank you to Sean and the show, and we have worked to fit it in in the most explosive way. I think you’ll be... entertained. — Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) January 17, 2019