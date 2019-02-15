Shane Richie Recalls Period Spent Sleeping Rough: 'It's Had A Lasting Effect On Me'

EastEnders star Shane Richie has recalled spending a period sleeping rough after being left homeless at the age of 16. The soap actor, best known for his portrayal of Alfie Moon, has spoken about the strife he faced as a young, struggling actor, as he pleaded with the public to treat the homeless with dignity.

PA Archive/PA Images Shane Richie

Telling The Mirror of his 10 nights on the streets, Shane, 54, said: “What I learnt almost 40 years ago has had, and will always have, a lasting effect on me. “I slept rough for no more than 10 days before the grim reality kicked in and sent me home with my dirty, unwashed tail firmly between my legs.” Shane was 16 when he ended up living in a squat in Plymouth after a job as a DJ fell through. When it was raided by police, he ended up “walking the streets… alone and virtually penniless”. He said: “Everyone I spoke to over my very short time of living on the streets had a heartbreaking story.”

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Shane spent 10 days sleeping on the streets when he was 16