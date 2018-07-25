‘EastEnders’ has announced the unexpected return of ones it most famous characters, revealing that Doctor Harold Legg will be making a comeback.

The character, played by Leonard Fenton, was in the first ever episode of ‘EastEnders’ and continued to make appearances until 1997.

During that time, he struck up a close bond with Dot Branning and while exact details of why he returns to Walford are under wraps, viewers will see the pair reconnect.