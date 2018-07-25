‘EastEnders’ has announced the unexpected return of ones it most famous characters, revealing that Doctor Harold Legg will be making a comeback.
The character, played by Leonard Fenton, was in the first ever episode of ‘EastEnders’ and continued to make appearances until 1997.
During that time, he struck up a close bond with Dot Branning and while exact details of why he returns to Walford are under wraps, viewers will see the pair reconnect.
Giving nothing away, Leonard said: “I am very happy to be back at ‘EastEnders’ and am looking forward to working with June and the rest of the cast and crew again.”
The actor has already returned to filming and he will be seen on screen this autumn.
Sharing his excitement at the news, the soap’s executive consultant, John Yorke, said: “It’s a huge honour to have Leonard back in the show and to see him and June working together again for an exciting and emotional story.”
Following his exit, the character did return to Walford on a handful of occasions, most recently in 2007, when Dot required help.
In recent years, a number of familiar faces have made ‘EastEnders’ comebacks and it was recently announced that Louisa Lytton will be back as Ruby Allen later this year.