Shutterstock/Moviestore Collection/Disney

Come on, hands up – who’s ready to put their feet up and enjoy laying low over Easter? The four-day bank holiday weekend is finally upon us, and we can’t be the only ones who feel like it can’t have come soon enough.

If you’re among those planning to use their time to rest up at home, you’re in luck, because there’s a string of films both old and new for pretty much everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement

To save your channel-hopping, here’s our guide to 22 films being shown on telly over Easter, and when to watch them...

Hop

Advertisement

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Good Friday at 10.15am on ITV2

Tell me more: A young rabbit named E.B. announces he doesn’t want to follow in his predecessors’ footsteps by becoming the Easter Bunny, and instead wants to pursue his dream of becoming a drummer.

Advertisement

Even more random than that plot is the fact the animated bunny is voiced by Russell Brand, with live-action appearances from James Marsden and Chelsea Handler – not to mention some extremely cute chicks.

Recommended for: At this time of year? Everyone! Come on, who doesn’t want to kick off Easter weekend with this sweet story?

Matilda

Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Good Friday at 2pm on ITV

Advertisement

Tell me more: Six-year-old Matilda is unappreciated by her neglectful parents and mistreated by the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull, finding solace in books. She has some fun of her own and schemes to get her own back when she discovers that, in addition to her superior intellect, she also possesses telekinetic powers.

Recommended for: To be honest, we’re struggling to think of a time we wouldn’t recommend the cosy and pure magic of Matilda.

Space Jam

Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Good Friday at 2.15pm on ITV2

Tell me more: Get ready for a serious dose of nostalgia. Perhaps the most 90s film to ever exist, Space Jam mixes space travel, basketball and Looney Tunes, with some impressive A-list cameos including Bill Murray and, of course, sports icon Michael Jordan.

Recommended for: Anyone who was disappointed by the 2021 Space Jam sequel and needs to remind themselves of what it was they loved so much about the original film.

King Of Kings

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Good Friday at 2.30pm on BBC Two

Tell me more: It wouldn’t be Good Friday without some class of biblical epic airing on the BBC in the middle of the afternoon, would it?. This year they’re showing King Of Kings, with Jeffrey Hunter and Rip Torn in the lead roles of Jesus and Judas.

Clocking in at just under three hours, it’s a bit of a bum-number, but it pales in comparison to The Greatest Story Ever Told, which goes for four hours and 20 minutes in total.

Advertisement

Recommended for: If you’re already on a bit of a chocolate-induced sugar high and you need some help settling down for the afternoon.

Ice Age

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Good Friday at 4pm on ITV2

Tell me more: A snow-covered family favourite that started a whole animated franchise, Ice Age introduces us to a sloth, saber-tooth tiger and wooly mammoth who team up to help return a lost human baby to his tribe.

Unlike a lot of animated films, the voice cast were encouraged to improvise during the recording process, which helped provide some of the humour that helped make Ice Age a favourite for all generations when it debuted 20 (!!) years ago.

Recommended for: If the bank holiday weather doesn’t quite work out in your favour and you decide to just lean into the cold.

Back To The Future

Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Good Friday at 5.40pm on ITV2

Tell me more: Often held up as one of the best films of all time, Back To The Future introduces us to high school student Marty McFly, who winds up being catapulted back in time to the 50s thanks to mad scientist Doc Brown and his souped-up DeLorean.

Recommended for: Anyone who has somehow made it this long without watching Back To The Future.

Advertisement

The Young Victoria

Gk Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? From Good Friday onwards on Disney+

Tell me more: Written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, this historical drama centres around Queen Victoria in the early years of her reign, shining a light on her turbulent relationship and her romance with the eventual Prince Albert.

Alongside Emily Blunt in the lead role, the cast also boasts appearances from Jim Broadbent, Miranda Richardson and Paul Bettany.

Recommended for: Those who can’t quite hang on for season five of The Crown for a taste of royal drama and scandal.

Speed

Snap/Shutterstock

When’s it on? From Good Friday onwards on Disney+

Tell me more: Speed was a breakthrough moment for Sandra Bullock when it was released in the 90s. She and Keanu Reeves play passengers who find themselves on board a bus that has been rigged by terrorists to explode if it goes beneath 50mph in this fast-paced action thriller.

Disney+ also boasts the much-maligned (and much slower) Speed sequel, but given even Sandra has advised against watching that one, we can’t exactly say we recommend tuning in for part two.

Recommended for: If you’ve been watching animated family favourites all day, and need something a bit more high-stakes.

Advertisement

Skyfall

Danjaq/Eon Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Good Friday at 8pm on ITV2

Tell me more: Skyfall is the third of Daniel Craig’s five outings as James Bond, and is often considered by fans of the 007 franchise to be the best of the bunch. This instalment sees Bond squaring off against former MI6 agent turned cyberterrorist Raoul Silva, while Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw also make their debut appearances in the franchise in the film.

Recommended for: Anyone whose idea of a good Friday night includes big explosions, chase scenes, shock twists and generally being shaken (but not stirred).

Whiplash

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Good Friday at 9pm on BBC Three

Tell me more: This seriously intense Oscar-winning film centres around an ambitious jazz drummer who is pushed to the extreme by his ruthless (and, at times, abusive) teacher, played by JK Simmons.

Recommended for: Anyone who wasn’t put through the trauma of school band rehearsals and wants a taste of what it was like.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Blueprint/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Good Friday at 10.40pm on BBC One

Advertisement

Tell me more: In The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, a group of British pensioners decide to ditch the humdrum of retirement in Blighty and embrace the new by moving to a new residence in India, with romance and drama ensuing.

If that doesn’t convince you, the cast includes Dame Judi Dench, Dev Patel, Dame Maggie Smith, Bill Nighy and Celia Imrie.

Recommended for: If you want something gentle to wind down to after a hectic Good Friday.

Joker

Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? From Good Friday onwards on Netflix

Tell me more: Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his portrayal of the titular supervillain in this complete rewrite of the Joker’s backstory.

Joker draws heavily on the work of Martin Scorsese, which means there’s considerably more graphic violence and unsettling action than you might expect from a DC Comics adaptation, but despite polarising reviews at the time, the film was hugely successful upon its release in 2019.

Recommended for: If you want the complete opposite of something gentle to wind down to after a hectic Good Friday.

Jason And The Argonauts

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Saturday at 9.50am on Channel 4

Advertisement

Tell me more: A true cult classic from the 60s (Mr Hollywood himself Tom Hanks once named it his favourite film ever), fantasy adventure Jason And The Argonauts reimagines stories from Greek mythology with a mix of live-action and stop-motion animation.

Recommended for: Those who want to kickstart their Saturday morning with some old-school adventure.

Shrek 2

Dreamworks/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Saturday at 4.10pm on ITV2

Tell me more: Probably the best offering from the surprisingly-elaborate Shrek universe, this film picks up where the first film left off with Shrek and newly-permanent ogre Fiona adjusting to married life.

We could go on and on about the plot, but realistically you’ve already seen this film 100 times and know full well it’s all about the Fairy Godmother’s musical number.

Recommended for: Literally everyone. Enjoy!

Captain Marvel

C Zlotnick/Disney/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Saturday at 9.25pm on Channel 4

Tell me more: Captain Marvel is the first female-led film in the MCU, and what a best foot forward it was. Oscar winner Brie Larson takes the lead in this action adventure, which also boasts appearances from Samuel L Jackson, Lashana Lynch and Jude Law.

Advertisement

Recommended for: Marvel fans who still have a few films to check off their ever-growing MCU list.

Hot Fuzz

Focus/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Saturday at 10.40pm on ITV

Tell me more: The second (and biggest) film in Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright’s “Cornetto trilogy” the police comedy sees Simon and regular co-star Nick Frost teaming up to play a pair of coppers investigating grisly murders in a West Country village. We promise it’s funnier than it sounds.

Recommended for: Anyone who just needs a good chuckle.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Bruce Mc Broom/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Easter Sunday at 3.25pm on ITV2

Tell me more: One of the most beautiful stories of unlikely friendship ever shown on screen, E.T. became the biggest box office smash of all time when it debuted in the 1980s.

The film introduces us to Elliott, a young boy whose life is turned upside down when he befriends a lost alien who has crash-landed on earth.

Recommended for: Anyone, as long as you’re prepared to cry your eyes out in those final moments.

Advertisement

The Lion King

Disney

When’s it on? Easter Sunday at 5.45pm on BBC One

Tell me more: Undoubtedly one of the most shining jewels in the Disney renaissance crown, this animated classic is a rough retelling of Shakespeare’s Hamlet as told through animals in the Pride Lands of Africa.

With stunning animation, unforgettable music (by Sir Elton John, no less!) and some of the most iconic characters in Disney history, it’s a film everyone should watch at least once.

Recommended for: The term “fun for all the family” gets thrown around a lot, but The Lion King truly is.

Spectre

Jonathan Olley/Columbia/Eon/Danjaq/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Easter Sunday at 8pm on ITV2

Tell me more: What, did you think the long weekend was only going to have one James Bond film on TV? Don’t be silly.

Skyfall follow-up Spectre introduces Andrew Scott (otherwise known as Fleabag’s Hot Priest) as 007’s new adversary ​​Max Denbigh, with Sam Mendes returning as director.

Recommended for: If Skyfall piqued your interest on Good Friday.

Advertisement

Shrek

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Easter Monday at 2.05pm on ITV

Tell me more: Pretty much throwing out the fairytale rulebook, Shrek helped put Dreamworks on the map, and made sure they were the go-to for family comedy over Disney in the 2000s.

In the first film of the series, we meet grumpy ogre Shrek, who is furious to find his isolated swamp has been overrun by fairytale creatures, after they’re all banished by Lord Farquaad.

Recommended for: When you enjoyed Shrek 2 so much two days earlier, you want to go back and watch the first film. No, we’ve got no idea why ITV is showing them in this order, either, but let’s not question it.

Beauty And The Beast

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Easter Monday at 2.30pm on BBC One

Tell me more: Remember how many times you watched Disney’s animated Beauty And The Beast when you were growing up? Well, this is the slightly-less-good live-action version, with Emma Watson as Belle. If ever there was proof of the power of great animation, it’s comparing this film’s photo-real Mrs Potts with the version we all knew and loved from the 90s.

Recommended for: Disney devotees, for sure. But if you’ve never seen the original, we’d probably start there.

Spider-Man

Advertisement

Moviestore/Shutterstock

When’s it on? Easter Monday at 6.35pm on ITV2

Tell me more: Long before Tom Holland and even Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire swung into action (literally) as Spidey. This was the film that started it all, introducing us to Peter Parker as he’s bitten by a radioactive spider and slowly discovers his unusual abilities.

Recommended for: Any Marvel fans who want some nostalgia from those pre-MCU days.