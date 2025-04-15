3 Egg-stra Easy Easter Crafts To Try At Home With Kids

Rascals Easter craft ideas for kids

Some people are a week into the Easter holidays (don’t call it half term) already, others are barely a day in – whichever you find yourself in, there’s one common thread for a lot of parents right now: chaos.

Easter hols have officially begun pic.twitter.com/cd6r3RYEm0 — raoirse sonan official (@raoirsesonan1) April 14, 2025

With the weather set to take a turn for the worse this week – we’re talking rain, hail and the odd sunny spell – those outdoor activities you had planned might not be looking so appealing.

But, fret not, nappy brand Rascals has compiled three easy Easter craft ideas which can be done with materials – we’re talking paper, wooden spoons, eggs – that you can typically find around the home.

First up, an Easter egg bunting...

Rascals Easter bunting

You will need:

A few sheets of white or coloured paper Colouring pencils, paints and/or stickers Scissors String or ribbon Mini pegs

Instructions:

Draw out egg shapes (different sizes) on the paper and start cutting them out. Decorate the eggs – use colouring pencils, paints and stickers to create colourful patterns and designs. When you have a few finished, take your string and cut to your desired length. Take your mini wooden pegs and start pinning the eggs to the string in a row. Hang the bunting and enjoy!

Easter bunny spoons

Rascals Easter bunny spoons

You will need:

Wooden spoons Markers/felt tip pens Colourful pipe cleaners Clear tape

Instructions:

Take your wooden spoons and turn them over so they’re face down. With your markers, draw a little bunny face, however you please. To make the ears, take the pipe cleaners and bend them around to create an oval shape like bunny ears. Turn the spoon over, place your two bunny ears on either side and stick them down with tape. Pop them around the house and they can join in on your Easter hunt.

And lastly, decorative eggs

Rascals Colourful eggs

What you will need:

Eggs (hard boiled) Paint Paintbrushes

Instructions:

Hard boil some eggs and let them cool. (This job’s for the adults!) Start to decorate the eggs by painting colourful patterns and designs on them – try using paintbrushes, sponges or even your fingers. Wait for the paint to dry and then place the eggs around the house. Or, head outside and have an egg-rolling contest.

If you’ve exhausted all craft ideas and are still stuck for things to do, here’s a list of helpful ideas and resources to keep you busy over the coming week(s).

1. Dine out for free (in some UK restaurants)

Enjoy meals out for less this half term, with this helpful list created by Money Saving Central#youngpeople #families #halfterm pic.twitter.com/vspQOWsRON — Black Country CAMHS (@CAMHS_BCHFT) April 14, 2025

2. Check out the new Minecraft movie

But beware the Chicken Jockey.

Kicking off half term with the boy. Starting with The Minecraft Movie - and then the inevitable hours of Minecraft when we get home 😅 — Lewis (@lewjt11) April 14, 2025

3. Visit a local farm

Farms tend to have a range of activities on for kids over the holidays. Whether you opt for a pick-your-own fruit and veg farm or Old McDonald vibes (animals, tractor rides, etc.) the kids will love it.

4. Head to your nearest library

Libraries typically have a range of children’s activities scheduled over the Easter break so make sure to check out your local library’s website for a run down of what’s on – and when.

5. Pack a picnic

Whip up a lunch, grab a blanket and head outdoors – whether to a National Trust venue or your nearby park. Just make sure you check the weather forecast first!

6. Try the Easter bunny challenge

Grab a dice from a board game and write a list of Easter-themed challenges tied to each number. For example, if they roll a 1 they need to cluck like a chicken or if they role a 6 they have to pretend to lay an egg.