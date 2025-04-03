We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
I was minding my own business the other day, having a peaceful mid-afternoon cuppa, when I received a text message from our daughter’s nursery which stopped me in my tracks.
The message was a simple reminder: the kids break up for Easter on Friday.
Whew did that creep up on me.
With Easter Sunday almost upon us (20 April) – and the unfortunate news that Easter eggs are up to 50% more expensive this year – it got me thinking about how toys and puzzles are actually a great way to keep little ones entertained over half-term.
And actually, you get more bang for your buck than forking out on spenny Easter eggs because you can use them time and time again (instead of dealing with the inevitable sugar overload and the range of emotions/behaviours that come with that).
What’s more, as the parent of two kids who have egg and milk allergies (one has thankfully managed to grow out of hers after an arduous process on the allergy ladders), I personally think books, toys and puzzles are the way to go as far as Easter gifting is concerned.
But where to begin? While you could just go out and buy a fluffy bunny rabbit for your niece or nephew, or your best mate’s kid, it might not hold their attention for a huge amount of time.
So, I’ve scoured the most popular toy brands for unique Easter-themed gifts that will actually kids busy... well, for at least 10 minutes, anyway.
Crazy Forts Kit, £38.98
A fort-building kit with so many options – all they need to do is add a sheet. The toy is suitable for kids aged 5 and up, and is designed to encourage creativity, problem-solving, and spatial reasoning skills.
Make Your Own Easter Bonnet Craft Kit, £6.99
This adorable Easter bonnet kit comes with card, 40-odd foam stickers and tissue paper so they can craft to their heart's content. All you need to buy is glue or tape, and they'll be kept busy for at least 10 mins (if not longer).
Dinosaur Number Eggs, £9.50
A fun game which involves a spinner and matching dinosaur eggs (what more could you want, really?). Watch out for the T-Rex wild card, though. Perfect for kids aged 3-6.
Sylvanian Families Easter Egg Hutch, £19.14
Ignore the weirdly specific price tag and instead focus on the cuteness of this Sylvanian Families Easter-themed toy. If they love the nostalgic brand, they'll be delighted to add this to their collection – don't forget to book in a cinema trip to watch the new Sylvanian Families film, too.
Sticker Wow, £8.41
Sticker fans (so basically, every child) will adore this simple sticker stamping set from Melissa & Doug. There are loads to collect – from astronauts to dinosaurs and unicorns. Each pad comes with 300 stickers and 24 pages with circles to stamp onto – cue, a whole load of fun.
Lego Bunny, £17.99
They can build their own Easter bunny with this 326-piece Lego set – perfect for kids aged eight and up.
Don't Wake Mr McGregor, £11.99
Join Peter Rabbit and his pals (Benjamin Bunny, Flopsy and Mopsy) as they race to collect fruit and vegetables – but watch out for Mr McGregor. If he wakes up, you're out of luck. Great for kids age 4 and up.
Airbrush Plush Hair'iffic Squish Pals, £15
Help your little one unleash their creative side with this fun cuddly toy which they can decorate again and again. Simply pop a pen into the hairdryer and watch the airbrush do its thing. The colour can easily be washed off so they can try new styles, and it comes with beads and stencils too. (Just make sure you pop some newspaper or a mat down before you let them go wild!)
Hurry Up Chicken Butt Game, £19.99
Let's face it, any game that has 'chicken butt' in it is probably going to go down well with kids. There's jumping, there's laughing, there are animal noises aplenty. Suitable for ages 4 and up.
Peter Rabbit Posting Game, £12
A cute game involving different-sized houses which children post colourful tokens into. Perfect for kids aged 2 and over.
Little Brian Paint Sticks, £7.99
A pack of 12 non-toxic paint sticks in a variety of colours so they can get creative without making a huge mess. Love it.
Decorative Easter Egg, £17.99
A customisable Easter building kit gift ideal for Lego fans aged 9 and over. This will keep them busy for some time, but reviewers suggest it's not too difficult to get to grips with. Perfect.
Hot Cross Bunnies, £6.25
This mini Easter-themed game, a playful twist on snap and pairs, is perfect for taking with you to restaurants or on long car journeys over the Easter break. The aim is to collect the most bunny pairs while avoiding the grumpy ones. Great for kids age 3-6.