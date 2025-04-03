Amazon/Lego Easter gifts that aren't chocolate... Yes please.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

I was minding my own business the other day, having a peaceful mid-afternoon cuppa, when I received a text message from our daughter’s nursery which stopped me in my tracks.

Advertisement

The message was a simple reminder: the kids break up for Easter on Friday.

Whew did that creep up on me.

With Easter Sunday almost upon us (20 April) – and the unfortunate news that Easter eggs are up to 50% more expensive this year – it got me thinking about how toys and puzzles are actually a great way to keep little ones entertained over half-term.

And actually, you get more bang for your buck than forking out on spenny Easter eggs because you can use them time and time again (instead of dealing with the inevitable sugar overload and the range of emotions/behaviours that come with that).

What’s more, as the parent of two kids who have egg and milk allergies (one has thankfully managed to grow out of hers after an arduous process on the allergy ladders), I personally think books, toys and puzzles are the way to go as far as Easter gifting is concerned.

Advertisement

But where to begin? While you could just go out and buy a fluffy bunny rabbit for your niece or nephew, or your best mate’s kid, it might not hold their attention for a huge amount of time.