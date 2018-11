NEWS

Easter Islanders Want Statue Back

The governor of Easter Island has tearfully begged the British museum to return one of their iconic statues to their island. The Hoa Hakananai’a currently sits at the entrance to the free gallery in the museum but is considered one of the most important spiritual icons to the Rapa Nui culture. The island is part of Chile but it is one of most remote places on earth, over 3500 km from South America.