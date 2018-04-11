When Dorota moved from Poland to England as a nine-year-old child, her mum said their lives would be ‘better’ and she’d make new friends in no time. Dorota did not want to move, or leave her grandparents and friends, but she did not have a choice. The first few years in England were not easy and the family struggled - learning the language, Dorota’s mum had to change jobs often and they moved around a lot. Now, in her late teens, Dorota is getting ready for her exams, with plans to study accountancy at university. She says she feels happy in England and she was planning to stay in the UK, but the Brexit vote had changed everything. In the last year, Dorota was twice attacked, once on a bus, and once at her school.

Dorota is one of the over 1,000 Eastern Europeans aged 12-18 who took part in the first study of this scale carried out by researchers from the universities of Strathclyde, Plymouth and Durham, which is presented at the British Sociological Association’s conference in Newcastle today. Like Dorota, the majority of the young people in the study said they had seen an increase in the incidents of xenophobia and most felt worried and angry about the UK’s decision to leave the European Union. Many felt a sense of rejection, and Brexit has changed their sense of belonging in the UK. Anka, a 14-year-old Lithuanian, said: “I don’t feel as much as a part of England after Brexit as I’m uncertain of the future. However, I don’t feel as a part of Lithuania and I couldn’t go back there.” This in-between-ness was a common feature of young people’s accounts.

Young Europeans living in the UK are likely to be impacted considerably by the decision for Britain to leave the European Union. Some of these impacts are already manifest, such as the sharp rise in applications for British citizenship from EU citizens and the recorded increase in out-migration of EU citizens since the Brexit Referendum. Securing their status in the UK is on the mind of many- however, as the current citizenship fee is prohibitive for many (at £1,330 per person), young people and their families are weighing their options.

In Dorota’s case, the plan is to secure Dorota’s citizenship first- to make sure she can go to university. The lack of clarity over EU migrants’ rights post-Brexit makes families prioritise their children’s future first- with the increasing risk of having some family members with British citizenship, and others left at risk. The majority of young people in the study (82.7%) felt that they belonged in the UK, and this feeling of belonging appeared to become stronger the longer young people had lived here. Many said there is no ‘going back’ for them, as they left their countries of birth as children and only visited on holidays - for Anka, the main concern was her written Lithuanian - while transnational children often use two or three languages regularly, reading and writing in their home language can be a challenge.

One of the most concerning aspects of the study was the reports from the young people on the increasing levels of racism and xenophobia in their neighbourhoods since the Brexit Referendum. This had changed the way they felt about their neighbourhoods and the UK- and was a trigger point for some to think about moving, perhaps to another country. Half of the young people in the study said they have seen more racism and discrimination since the Brexit vote and over 75% said they experienced personal attacks, from verbal abuse, being told to ‘go back’ to their country or being called names, such as ‘terrorist’, ‘prostitute’ or ‘bin scrappers’.