Caroline Attwood on Unsplash Sick of sandwiches? Try these easy lunch options for kids.

I don’t know about you but sandwiches have become my default when it comes to lunch for my little ones – and I’m not that thrilled about it.

Firstly, because it’s kind of boring. And secondly, with all the UPF chat around the state of supermarket bread and the fact lots of sandwich meats are also processed, the classic sarnie offering has become a bit of a minefield.

So, what can I make instead?

If, like me, you’re often left scratching your head over lunch ideas, nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed and baby food expert Annabel Karmel have come up with some creative ideas for parents to try.

Here’s what they suggest...

1. Turkey and veggie pinwheel wraps

Charlotte says: “These colourful pinwheels are fun to eat and easy to customise with your child’s favourite fillings.”

Ingredients:

Whole wheat tortillas

Sliced turkey breast/chicken strips or sticks of tofu

Greek yogurt (or non-dairy alternative)

Shredded spinach

Grated apple

Grated cheese or nutritional yeast

Charlotte Stirling-Reed Turkey pinwheel wraps

Instructions:

Lay a tortilla flat and spread a thin layer of yogurt over it.

Place slices of turkey/chicken/tofu evenly over the yogurt.

Sprinkle shredded lettuce, grated apples and sprinkle the cheese or nutritional yeast on top.

Roll the tortilla tightly into a log shape.

Slice the roll into 1-inch pinwheels.

2. Peanut butter and banana muffins

Ingredients:

200g self-raising flour (wholemeal/brown ideally)

20g milled seeds

1 tsp baking powder

2 medium bananas, mashed

100g peanut butter, smooth

2 medium eggs or 2 chia seed eggs

100ml of milk of choice or apple juice (for a little extra sweetness)

Charlotte Stirling-Reed Peanut butter and banana muffins

Instructions:

Add all the dry ingredients (flour, seeds, baking powder) to a bowl and stir.

In a separate bowl, add the wet ingredients: bananas, peanut butter, eggs (or chia seed eggs), milk or juice, and mix well.

Combine the wet ingredients with the dry and mix well.

Spoon the mixture into the cupcake cases and pop in the oven for 15-20 minutes and then you’re good to go.

Serve with some veggie sticks and a yogurt dip to make it a filling and balanced lunch.

Remember with muffins you can make them in bulk, freeze them and just pop them out to defrost the day before you need them.

For another 100 delicious recipes for babies and toddlers, check out Charlotte Stirling-Reed’s new book The Ultimate Weaning & Toddler Cookbook.

3. Orzo salad

Annabel says: “Constantly thinking of new ideas for what to include in kids’ lunchboxes (other than sandwiches) can feel like quite the creative challenge.”

Ingredients:

125g orzo pasta

75g broccoli

100g cooked chicken

150g tinned corn

100g cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

Dressing:

4tbsp light olive oil

1½ tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

Annabel Karmel Orzo salad

Instructions:

Cook the orzo pasta in lightly salted boiling water according to the packet instructions.

Add the broccoli for the final 4 minutes of the cooking time. Drain and refresh in cold water.

Place the pasta, broccoli, chicken, sweetcorn, tomatoes and basil in a mixing bowl.

To make the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a small container and shake together.

If eating straight away, toss the salad and dressing together to combine before serving. For lunchboxes, put the dressing into a small separate container to pour over the salad just before eating.

4. Sushi wraps

Hummus, carrot and lettuce wrap:

1 wrap

2 tbsp hummus

1 small carrot, peeled and grated

2 lettuce leaves

Instructions:

Spread the hummus over the wrap. Put the carrot and lettuce in the centre in neat rows.

Fold over one side and roll up to form a tight roll. Slice into 3 pieces.

Annabel Karmel Sushi wraps

Chicken, plum sauce and lettuce wrap:

1 wrap

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp plum sauce

50g cooked chicken breast, sliced

2 little gem lettuce leaves

50g cucumber, sliced into thin strips

Instructions:

Spread the mayonnaise over the wrap, then the plum sauce.

Put the chicken in the centre and arrange the lettuce and cucumber next to the chicken.

Fold one side over and roll up to form a tight roll. Slice into 3 pieces.

