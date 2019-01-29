EasyJet Flight Diverted To Remove 'Abusive Passenger Smoking E-Cigarette'

A “drunken, abusive” passenger was pulled off an EasyJet flight travelling to Iceland after he reportedly snapped his iPhone in half and smoked an e-cigarette on board.

The flight, which departed from Manchester, was forced to divert to Edinburgh after the passenger became disruptive and began hurling abuse at passengers and cabin crew, a witness told the Sun.

Police met the flight as it landed in the Scottish city shortly after it set off at around 4pm on Monday, with officers arresting the flyer.

The airline was praised on social media for the way crew handled the incident.

“That escalated quickly! Well done to easyJet though. Zero Tolerance!!

“Now waiting at Edinburgh airport after forced landing and ejection of a drunken, aggressive passenger.”